Cold Today, Warm for the Weekend

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Thanks to the cold font that came through the area last night, highs will only top out on the 30′s for most today with sunny skies. The cold temperatures don’t last long as tomorrow we will see temps rebound back into the 50′s and what looks like a long stretch of weather getting into the 60′s for the weekend and going into next week. As for precipitation, there doesn’t look to be any significant chance over the next several days.

