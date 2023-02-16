Amarillo police offering $1,000 for info related to deadly hit-and-run on Washington Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information on the deadly hit-and-run on Washington Street.

Yesterday, police released details on the vehicle suspected to have hit and killed 27-year-old Murphy Maynard earlier this week.

The vehicle, a dark, full-size flatbed pickup truck, has not been located. The picture is not the actual suspect vehicle, but an example of what it may look like.

Anyone with information is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If the tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward up to $1,000.

