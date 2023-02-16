Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo police offering $1,000 for info related to deadly hit-and-run on Washington Street

Truck like the one involved in deadly hit-and-run (Source: DPS)
Truck like the one involved in deadly hit-and-run (Source: DPS)(DPS)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information on the deadly hit-and-run on Washington Street.

Yesterday, police released details on the vehicle suspected to have hit and killed 27-year-old Murphy Maynard earlier this week.

The vehicle, a dark, full-size flatbed pickup truck, has not been located. The picture is not the actual suspect vehicle, but an example of what it may look like.

Anyone with information is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If the tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward up to $1,000.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS officials are looking for a pickup in connection with the hit-and-run that left one man...
DPS looking for pickup in connection with deadly hit-and-run on Washington Street
Owens Corning is temporarily laying off 200 employees in Amarillo.
Owens Corning temporarily lays off 200 employees
Two people have been arrested for drug charges after short police chase in Amarillo on Monday.
2 arrested for drug charges after short police chase in Amarillo
A winter system is causing some school closures and delays today.
School closures, delays for Wednesday
Body found in roadway on Washington Street
DPS releases identity of man found dead after hit-and-run

Latest News

Donley County man spots inheritance scam before he falls victim
Donley County man spots inheritance scam before he falls victim
Valentine’s Day is over but one Canyon ISD school is still celebrating.
Hillside Elementary collecting Valentine’s Day cards worldwide
Dylan Black
Man wanted on burglary of a building charge in Randall County
NEWS
VIDEO: Project Clean-Up: Sweeping the north end near downtown Amarillo