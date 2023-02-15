Who's Hiring?
Very Active Weather Situation

KFDA LIVE AT FIVE
By Dave Oliver
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
This latest weather system is bringing quite a variety of weather with a Winter Storm Warning in the north for several inches of snow while southern areas have been windy and warm with highs in the 60s. Snow will exit our area later this evening, but very cold air and a brisk north wind will overtake our entire area. Lows tonight will be in the teens, but wind chills will be near zero as we begin the day tomorrow. Highs tomorrow will struggle just to get into the 30s and the brisk wind will keep wind chills in the 20s all day. After a frigid Friday morning, afternoon highs will then rebound into the low 50s Friday afternoon.

