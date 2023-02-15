Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Tascosa sends off largest group for state wrestling tournament in 20 years

11 students qualified for state
The Tascosa Rebels had a send-off today for 11 wrestlers who qualified for the state tournament...
The Tascosa Rebels had a send-off today for 11 wrestlers who qualified for the state tournament in Cypress, Tx.(KFDA)
By Alissa Spangler
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Rebels had a send-off today for 11 wrestlers who qualified for the state tournament in Cypress, Tx.

This is the largest number of wrestlers to go to the tournament for the Rebels in the last 20 years.

The following students will be competing for a state title this weekend:

Boys:

  • Ethan Sims
  • Kaden Ford
  • Thomas Pacheco
  • Anthony Smith
  • Noah Santiago
  • Landin Lamberth
  • Andres Suarez
  • Jaxon Johnson

Girls:

  • Zurri Zamora
  • Talyn Burkhalter
  • Miliyah Pacheco

Two Rebel wrestling coaches were honored this year for 5A region 1:

  • Coach Stafford- Boys Region 1-5A Coach of the year
  • Coach Herrmann- Boys Region 1-5A Assistant coach of the year.

You can keep up with the team brackets at the links below.

Boys

Girls

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in roadway on Washington Street
DPS releases identity of man found dead after hit-and-run
A student has died after a firearm was accidentally discharged in a vehicle at Dalhart ISD...
Student dead after firearm discharges in vehicle at Dalhart ISD parking lot
Authorities said a search warrant in Amarillo led to finding four stolen cars, drugs and guns...
Search warrant in Amarillo leads to finding stolen vehicles, drugs, guns valued at $375,000
Hereford police are looking for a wanted suspect after a man was found shot at East Park Ave...
Hereford Police: Suspect wanted after a man was found shot at East Park Ave area
#lovelikepreston
‘This was an accident’: Dalhart ISD releases statement on deadly accidental shooting

Latest News

Floydada celebrated bi-district win over Vega.
Girls basketball playoffs continue as Vega loses thriller to Floydada, Stratford takes down Quanah
Canyon senior forward Kinslee Millican during the team's win over West Plains.
G.O.A.T. of the Week: Kinslee Millican
Palo Duro head coach Jeff Evans speaking to his team during the win over Amarillo High.
Palo Duro boys spoil Amarillo High’s bid for undefeated district season in regular season finale
Randall Wrestling- Coach Quirino
Randall wrestling set for state meet in Cypress