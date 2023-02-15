Stream Feb. 16 and 17 high school basketball and soccer games here

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host livestreams of the high school basketball and soccer games on February 16 and 17.

Thursday, Feb. 16

You can listen to the Canyon vs Clint girls basketball playoff on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. here.

You can watch the Tascosa vs El Paso Bel Air girls basketball playoff on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. here.

You can watch the Amarillo High vs El Paso Andress girls basketball playoff on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. here.

Friday, Feb. 17

You can listen to the Randall vs El Paso Irvin girls basketball playoff on Friday at 1:00 p.m. here.

You can watch the Caprock vs Palo Duro girls soccer game on Friday at 5:00 p.m. here.

You can watch the Caprock vs Palo Duro boys soccer game on Friday at 7:00 p.m. here.

