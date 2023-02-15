Send-off for Palo Duro wrestling state tournament
3 students are headed to state
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A send-off was held today for the 3 Palo Duro Dons who will are headed to the state wrestling tournament.
The tournament will be this weekend in Cypress, Tx.
The following students will be competing for a state title this weekend:
Girls:
- Victoria Vasquez
- Jasmine Vick
Boys:
- Darien Lewis
You can keep up with the team brackets at the links below.
