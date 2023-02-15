Send-off for Palo Duro wrestling state tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A send-off was held today for the 3 Palo Duro Dons who will are headed to the state wrestling tournament.

The tournament will be this weekend in Cypress, Tx.

The following students will be competing for a state title this weekend:

Girls:

Victoria Vasquez

Jasmine Vick

Boys:

Darien Lewis

You can keep up with the team brackets at the links below.

Boys

Girls

