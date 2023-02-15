Palo Duro boys spoil Amarillo High’s bid for undefeated district season in regular season finale

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons and Amarillo High Sandies faced off in the final game of the boys basketball regular season here in Amarillo on Tuesday night.

The Sandies were hoping to put the cherry on top of an undefeated season, but that hope was spoiled by the Dons. Audi Luckey, Kordae Brown and the rest of the Dons helped hand the Sandies their first loss of the district season. In doing so, the Dons move into a tie for second place with the Tascosa Rebels. The tiebreaker for those two teams is still to be determined, as they split their two games this district season. There’s a possibility second place will now be decided by a coin toss.

The Sandies and Dons will both start postseason play next week.

