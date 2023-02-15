Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Palo Duro boys spoil Amarillo High’s bid for undefeated district season in regular season finale

VIDEO: Palo Duro boys spoil Amarillo High’s bid for undefeated district season in regular season finale
By KJ Doyle
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:56 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons and Amarillo High Sandies faced off in the final game of the boys basketball regular season here in Amarillo on Tuesday night.

The Sandies were hoping to put the cherry on top of an undefeated season, but that hope was spoiled by the Dons. Audi Luckey, Kordae Brown and the rest of the Dons helped hand the Sandies their first loss of the district season. In doing so, the Dons move into a tie for second place with the Tascosa Rebels. The tiebreaker for those two teams is still to be determined, as they split their two games this district season. There’s a possibility second place will now be decided by a coin toss.

The Sandies and Dons will both start postseason play next week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in roadway on Washington Street
DPS releases identity of man found dead after hit-and-run
A student has died after a firearm was accidentally discharged in a vehicle at Dalhart ISD...
Student dead after firearm discharges in vehicle at Dalhart ISD parking lot
One teen was killed and four others were injured in a rollover over the weekend.
1 teen dead, 4 others injured after pickup rolls over on dirt road near Pampa
Wanted after erroneous release
WANTED: U.S. Marshals searching for inmate released by mistake
Hereford police are looking for a wanted suspect after a man was found shot at East Park Ave...
Hereford Police: Suspect wanted after a man was found shot at East Park Ave area

Latest News

Floydada celebrated bi-district win over Vega.
Girls basketball playoffs continue as Vega loses thriller to Floydada, Stratford takes down Quanah
Canyon senior forward Kinslee Millican during the team's win over West Plains.
G.O.A.T. of the Week: Kinslee Millican
Randall Wrestling- Coach Quirino
Randall wrestling set for state meet in Cypress
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Rylee Robinson