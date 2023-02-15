A Mixed Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a very windy day on Tuesday, some snow for the northern parts of the Panhandle on Wednesday. The northwestern and northern counties of the viewing area are under a Winter Storm Warning. Texas Panhandle looking at 2-4 inches of snow, Oklahoma Panhandle 2-4 inches and higher. Amarillo and the I-40 corridor will see some scattered rain showers. While not at windy as Tuesday, expect some wind gusts over 30-35 miles per hour at times.

