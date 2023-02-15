Little Bit of Everything

Winds are expected to be breezy yet again today, not the extent of Tuesday, but still windier than what we’d like to see. Also joining the conversation today is snow for our northern/northwestern counties. Snow is likely to start this afternoon and drop several inches in the north, with expected totals getting lighter the further south you get, with precip becoming rain around the Amarillo region, and being non-existent further south. Temperatures today will be cooler as a cold front stalls over us, dropping highs into the mid-50s before plunging into the teens overnight.

