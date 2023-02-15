LGC remarketing plan for vacant retail spaces on Buchanan

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After five years of vacancy, the Local Government Corporation has a new plan to remarket the vacant retail spaces on Buchanan Street.

The plan is to split the spaces into smaller areas, allowing for smaller business to consider the spots.

“We’ve been trying to do one thing for five years, it hasn’t leased except for Joe Taco, so we need to think of other ways to consider,” said Howard Smith, Councilmember, Place 4.

The board approved up to $75,000 for build finishes and legal services to help remarket the unoccupied areas, turning them into condo retail spaces, saying it’s time for them to act on the issue.

“It’s a mistake to do nothing at this point and none of us want to do nothing. We were all looking at ways to be creative and get ourselves out there in the community where we try to utilize the space because right now it’s just sitting, nothing’s coming from it and we needed to go performance purpose,” said Cole Stanley, Councilmember, Place 1.

The LGC board realized the lack of occupancy was costing more money and sitting doing nothing was not helping the issue.

“The lack of activity is probably where we’ve come around to this idea, we’re looking at ways that create momentum and activity breeds activity because we haven’t had any movement on it in five years, it’s time to look at some other options and see what we can do,” said Stanley.

The spaces will be split up, providing more opportunities for retail spaces such as offices, salons and other smaller business.

“Its costing us money to sit here vacant. The plan was to occupy these spaces across from the ball park so we just need to get that to happen,” said Smith.

The board has to be approved through the construction company and city council before beginning construction, the timeline for the project is to be determined.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.