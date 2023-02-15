Lady Raider state champ Tatum Brandt commits to Colorado School of Mines

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - For any high school athlete, there are usually two goals at the top of their lists: win a state championship and play at the next level. For Randall volleyball’s Tatum Brandt, she gets to check both off of her list. After winning a state championship back in November with her team, Brandt now gets to continue her volleyball career at Colorado School of Mines.

Choosing Mines was an easy decision for her not only on the court, but also in the classroom.

“When I got there, they didn’t treat me any different. When I practiced with them, they treated me just the same as they would the fifth years. They were hard on me, they told me to get better, they told me I was doing good, they gave me everything that I needed. Not to mention the school, the school is amazing. It’s one of the top engineering schools in the nation, so with my track of hopefully going to med school one day, it’s a great opportunity for me,” Colorado School of Mines commit, Tatum Brandt said.

Brandt’s volleyball career at Randall was anything short of impressive. To go along with a state championship ring her senior year, she was also named to the TGCA (Texas Girls Coaches Association) all-state team and she was selected as the district 4-4A defensive player of the year. Head Coach of the Lady Raiders, Haleigh Burns, knows just how special Brandt was to this program.

“I’ve watched you grow into a wonderful young woman. I’ve watched you be a great role model for your sister, and for tons of girls in our program,” Coach Burns said. “The player you were for us the past four years, it’s going to be really hard to replace you, but I think you’ve done an incerdible job of leading and paving the way for the girls behind you. I am incredibly blessed to be your coach.”

Early on in Brandt’s junior season, she suffered a set back as she tore her ACL. She took that time to recover physically and mentally, but the one thing that helped her get through it were her teammates.

“My teammates were there for me the entire step of the way. Everything that I went through, I went through with them. So mentally coming into this season I knew, ‘Okay, I am going to go win a state championship, and I am going to do that because of everything that I’ve gone through,” Brandt said.

It was around this time last year that Brandt went to Coach Burns and told her something that she would never forget.

“Last year whenver Tatum told me that she was going to be my libero and we were going to win state, Tatum says a lot of crazy things. That has been the one thing that has stuck with me ever since. You helped me be a better coach. You helped me be a better person, and I’m just so proud of you,” Coach Burns said.

Brandt is excited for the next step in here volleyball and academic career at Colorado School of Mines, but Lady Raiders volleyball goes beyond her four years at Randall. She knows that the bonds she has made with her teammates will last even longer.

“These girls are my sisters. They are going to be there for me when I get married one day. They are going to be there for me at my graduation. I know that they are going to be there for me for the entirity of my life. I’ve told them everyday I expect another state championship out of them next year, so I think me going onto the next level and still having them there to support me is everything,” Brandt said.

Colorado School of Mines is an NCAA Division II university in Golden, Co. They are in the Rockey Mountain Atheltic Conference (RMAC).

