Kids Inc. recruiting soccer, basketball officials

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kids Inc. is looking for soccer and basketball officials.

Anyone interested in being an official for winter basketball or spring recreational indoor soccer can call Kids Inc. at (806) 376-5936 or email info@kidsinc.org.

To become a sports official, you have to consent to a criminal background check.

Winter basketball starts Feb. 24 and indoor soccer starts March 20.

