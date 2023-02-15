Who's Hiring?
Kids Inc. recruiting soccer, basketball officials

Source: Kids Inc.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kids Inc. is looking for soccer and basketball officials.

Anyone interested in being an official for winter basketball or spring recreational indoor soccer can call Kids Inc. at (806) 376-5936 or email info@kidsinc.org.

To become a sports official, you have to consent to a criminal background check.

Winter basketball starts Feb. 24 and indoor soccer starts March 20.

