UPDATE: Missing 15-year-old girl from Guymon has been found
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GUYMON, Okla. (KFDA) - The Guymon Police Department has found the missing teenage girl.
Vanessa Us-Chocoj is 15-years-old, 5-feet-tall and 125 pounds.
She was last seen Tuesday around 9:00 a.m. wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, black socks and black slides.
If you know where she may be, call the Guymon Police Department at (580) 338-6525.
