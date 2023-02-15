UPDATE: Missing 15-year-old girl from Guymon has been found

GUYMON, Okla. (KFDA) - The Guymon Police Department has found the missing teenage girl.

Vanessa Us-Chocoj is 15-years-old, 5-feet-tall and 125 pounds.

She was last seen Tuesday around 9:00 a.m. wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, black socks and black slides.

If you know where she may be, call the Guymon Police Department at (580) 338-6525.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.