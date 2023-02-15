Who's Hiring?
G.O.A.T. of the Week: Kinslee Millican

VIDEO: G.O.A.T. of the Week: Kinslee Millican
By KJ Doyle
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Lady Eagles are one of the top ranked teams in the state of Texas. They have their sights set on a state title. However, they’ll have to do it without starting senior Kinslee Millican.

“It being so fresh, it just hit me, but I can’t dwell on it.” Millican said of her injury. “Dwelling on an injury is only going to make things worse for you mentally. I think being able to step in this great teammate role will help me a lot.”

“She sees the game well.” Canyon head coach Tate Lombard said of Millican, who had started every game for him this season. “She does a good job of staying positive through all things. She’s just, that leadership we talked about, that’s something she can still bring to our team.”

Now on the sidelines, Millican is focused on helping the Lady Eagles in any way she can as they make their run through the playoffs.

“It’s kids like that that you love to have on your team.” Coach Lombard said. “Besides being a good basketball player, she brings so many things from other parts of her life.”

“I love working with players.” Millican said when asked about taking over a role as a sort of player-coach for Canyon. “I have a little sister myself, so watching her grow in basketball is something that’s really important to me.”

As she rounds out her time as a Lady Eagle, Millican couldn’t say enough about how much both current head coach Tate Lombard and former head coach Joe Lombard have helped her in basketball and life.

“Coach Joe Lombard, he was the one that believed in me when I was little.” Millican said. “He got me to where I am. Then, when Coach Tate Lombard stepped up, he was my freshman coach and then he coached the next year the varsity team. So, I’ve been with him since he’s been here. He also, his walk in Christ and leading us through basketball through Christ has really helped me just become a better person and I think i couldn’t have had a better role model through high school and been put in a better program.”

Millican and the Lady Eagles have already made it through the bi-district round, hoping to continue the great tradition of winning at Canyon.

