Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Girls basketball playoffs continue as Vega loses thriller to Floydada, Stratford takes down Quanah

VIDEO: Girls basketball playoffs continue as Vega loses thriller to Floydada, Stratford takes down Quanah
By KJ Doyle
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:05 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The girls basketball playoffs continued Tuesday after officially opening up in Texas on Monday night.

The game of the night, and perhaps the entire round, was the battle between Vega and Floydada. The game came down to the wire with neither team able to pull ahead by more than six points for the entire second half. The two stars for each team dueled it out, with Vega’s Lucy Richards and Floydada’s Zay Santos. Richards finished with 28 points while Santos posted 30. In the final seconds, with Vega down three, Santos was able to escape the Vega defense. The clock ran out and Floydada came away victorious, 53-50.

In the matchup that followed that Vega-Floydada battle at Canyon High School, the Stratford Lady Elks started off in dominant fashion. The Lady Elks built a 14-3 lead and never looked back, coasting to a win over Quanah, 47-32.

Elsewhere in the girls basketball playoffs, Palo Duro lost to Lubbock Cooper (90-57), Happy beat Texline (55-44), and Pampa advanced past Greenwood (68-45).

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in roadway on Washington Street
DPS releases identity of man found dead after hit-and-run
A student has died after a firearm was accidentally discharged in a vehicle at Dalhart ISD...
Student dead after firearm discharges in vehicle at Dalhart ISD parking lot
One teen was killed and four others were injured in a rollover over the weekend.
1 teen dead, 4 others injured after pickup rolls over on dirt road near Pampa
Wanted after erroneous release
WANTED: U.S. Marshals searching for inmate released by mistake
Hereford police are looking for a wanted suspect after a man was found shot at East Park Ave...
Hereford Police: Suspect wanted after a man was found shot at East Park Ave area

Latest News

Canyon senior forward Kinslee Millican during the team's win over West Plains.
G.O.A.T. of the Week: Kinslee Millican
Palo Duro head coach Jeff Evans speaking to his team during the win over Amarillo High.
Palo Duro boys spoil Amarillo High’s bid for undefeated district season in regular season finale
Randall Wrestling- Coach Quirino
Randall wrestling set for state meet in Cypress
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Rylee Robinson