Girls basketball playoffs continue as Vega loses thriller to Floydada, Stratford takes down Quanah

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The girls basketball playoffs continued Tuesday after officially opening up in Texas on Monday night.

The game of the night, and perhaps the entire round, was the battle between Vega and Floydada. The game came down to the wire with neither team able to pull ahead by more than six points for the entire second half. The two stars for each team dueled it out, with Vega’s Lucy Richards and Floydada’s Zay Santos. Richards finished with 28 points while Santos posted 30. In the final seconds, with Vega down three, Santos was able to escape the Vega defense. The clock ran out and Floydada came away victorious, 53-50.

In the matchup that followed that Vega-Floydada battle at Canyon High School, the Stratford Lady Elks started off in dominant fashion. The Lady Elks built a 14-3 lead and never looked back, coasting to a win over Quanah, 47-32.

Elsewhere in the girls basketball playoffs, Palo Duro lost to Lubbock Cooper (90-57), Happy beat Texline (55-44), and Pampa advanced past Greenwood (68-45).

