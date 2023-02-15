Who's Hiring?
DPS looking for pickup in connection with deadly hit-and-run on Washington Street

Body found in roadway on Washington Street
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials are looking for a pickup in connection with the hit-and-run that left one man dead on Washington Street.

This is an image of a truck similar to the one involved in the deadly hit-and-run. (Source: DPS)
Officials say video footage from several businesses in the area of the crash show a full-size flatbed pickup truck, dark in color, with lights on the cab.

The driver of the truck hit 27-year-old Murphy Maynard walking in the far right lane of Washington Street.

The pickup then continued south and turned west on Farmers.

If you have any information on this car or the hit-and-run, call DPS at (806) 277-1711 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

The investigation is ongoing.

