Donley County man spots inheritance scam before he falls victim(kfda)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - What started out as an online romance soon turned into an inheritance scam.

James Wix in Donley County says he met his fiancé online.

After sending her over $400, he says his fiancé told him a check was coming in the mail for her family inheritance.

His fiancé and her supposed lawyer that got in contact with Wix said all he had to do was send them a $8,000 dollars by gift cards and cash app for paperwork fees.

That’s when he knew that it was a scam.

“I’m not exactly sure if it’s happening to just seniors like I am, but I wanna get this out to where people are knowing that this is going around and it’s going around big time,” says James Wix.

Wix says when he went to go deposit the check, all the banks he brought it to would not deposit it because they thought it might be fraudulent.

“I see a fifteen thousand dollar check, I figure this check is gonna come in handy and it turns out to be phony, that hurts me a lot,” says Wix.

He says after this happened he decided to contact his lawyer and take the check to the Donley County Sheriff’s office.

Wix encourages anyone who has or is experiencing something like this to report it.

He says he hopes that this will get the word out and keep others from being scammed.

To learn more about scams, how to report scams or how to know if you are being scammed, visit the Business Better Bureaus scam tracker website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

