Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Dog owner runs off after young boy attacked by husky at park, family says

A father says an uncontrolled dog came out of nowhere and attacked his son at an area park. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Jason Barry and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - A family in Arizona says their child was attacked by an out-of-control dog at an area park last week.

Will Richardson spoke to KPHO and showed what he called bite marks on his 9-year-old son Matthew’s neck and back. He said his son’s injuries were caused by an uncontrolled dog at the Crossroads Dog Park.

“He got very lucky,” Richardson said. “He was wearing a large sweater and the teeth went through the sweater and into his skin. If it wasn’t for that sweater, he would probably be a lot worse.”

The boy said he was inside the dog park on Feb. 10 hanging out with a friend, his mom, and their dogs when suddenly a white husky came out of nowhere and attacked him.

“He [the dog] jumped on me and I was trying to push him away,” Matthew said. “He kept hanging on to me and I couldn’t do anything.”

According to the family, several people ran over to help Matthew, who was on the ground bleeding.

The boy’s father said he was nearby and ran over as well. He said he looked around to find the owner of the dog that attacked his son but was told the man ran off and never came back.

“My personal opinion is there are good people and bad people, and this man is a coward,” Richardson said. “He ran away after my son was injured. I don’t understand why any human can let a kid be injured and not even worry if they are OK or not.”

Matthew’s family said he was rushed to a hospital and treated for multiple cuts and puncture wounds.

Richardson said it is now his mission to find the man whose dog attacked his son. He said he has been keeping an eye out at the dog park for the dog involved and the owner, who he described as a man with a white hat and glasses.

According to Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, when someone is bitten, the dog must be quarantined if the owner can’t provide proof of registration and a rabies shot.

The Richardson family said they are worried about the dog biting someone else.

“There are thousands of people in the community looking for this guy. They feel bad for my son. We need to find him,” Richardson said.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in roadway on Washington Street
DPS releases identity of man found dead after hit-and-run
A student has died after a firearm was accidentally discharged in a vehicle at Dalhart ISD...
Student dead after firearm discharges in vehicle at Dalhart ISD parking lot
Authorities said a search warrant in Amarillo led to finding four stolen cars, drugs and guns...
Search warrant in Amarillo leads to finding stolen vehicles, drugs, guns valued at $375,000
#lovelikepreston
‘This was an accident’: Dalhart ISD releases statement on deadly accidental shooting
Hereford police are looking for a wanted suspect after a man was found shot at East Park Ave...
Hereford Police: Suspect wanted after a man was found shot at East Park Ave area

Latest News

Jessie Blanchard's jeep bumper holds a sticker with the slogan "Yes We Narcan" on Monday, Jan....
Panel backs moving opioid antidote Narcan over the counter
Tess, a Goldendoodle, was reportedly found walking along a highway with the man who stole her.
Dog stolen while inside car found safe in another state, family says
Body found in roadway on Washington Street
DPS looking for pickup in connection with deadly hit-and-run on Washington Street
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks about his beliefs on parenting rights Wednesday, Feb....
Pence will take subpoena fight to Supreme Court if necessary
Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) discusses national security and foreign policy in D.C. amid 2024...
Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) discusses national security and foreign policy in D.C. amid 2024 speculation