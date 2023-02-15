Deaf Smith County Hospital District CEO receives Rural Hospital Leadership Award

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Jeff Barnhart, the CEO of the Deaf Smith County Hospital District, received the 2022 Texas Hospital Association’s Pioneer Award.

The award recognizes innovative leadership of a rural hospital.

“Jess is always looking for ways that we can improve care for our patients,” said Trevor Rohm, M.D., chief medical officer at Deaf Smith County Hospital District. “Whether it is expanding our services or finding new ways to treat patients where they are, Jeff consistently seeks new opportunities to improve the health of our community.”

Since joining DSCHD in 2016, Barnhart has spearheaded expansion of the outpatient clinic’s hours to weekends to increase availability for patients, introduced podiatry services and partnered with the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center to bring surgery services and teleICU care to Hereford.

“We want to do everything we can to provide the best possible care for our community,” said Jeff Barnhart. “It’s all about continuing to build on this foundation and advance care in our region, and I couldn’t be more proud of the entire DSCHD team for this recognition of our work.”

The THA Pioneer Award is given to a CEO/administrator of a rural hospital or health care system who demonstrates creative and innovative management achievements and leadership within the organization and community.

