Criminal Complaint: 2 arrested after fentanyl pills found in Amarillo house

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement in Potter County arrested two people after finding fentanyl, according to a criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, since early 2022, APD and DEA officials have been investigating Edith Garcia Cardenas’ drug trafficking organization and Cody Wayne Sullivan as a fentanyl distributor for her.

On Feb. 10, agents were surveilling South Forest Street, where the criminal complaint says they observed Sullivan leave the house.

As officers approached him, Sullivan ran away, but they caught him shortly after.

Officers said they found a small knotted bag of blue pills while searching Sullivan that later tested positive for fentanyl.

In an interview with police, the complaint says Sullivan told them he ran away from the officer because he had the pills on him.

He also said that there are about 500 fentanyl pills at the 205 S. Forrest St. address, where he said he lives with Cardenas.

The report states a judge signed off on a search warrant for the house.

Prior to the search, officials said they witnessed Cardenas leave the house. She was later stopped and detained.

Law enforcement report finding 91 grams of pills that tested positive for fentanyl at the house.

Officials also found one firearm, drug paraphernalia, and other narcotics related materials known for drug trade.

The report explains that Cardenas was also interviewed and gave incriminating statements.

Both parties admitted to being drug users and to distributing large amounts of fentanyl pills.

