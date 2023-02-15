Caprock hosts send-off for wrestlers headed to state tournament
6 wrestlers will compete
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Caprock had a send-off for the 6 wrestlers heading to state today.
The state tournament will be in Cypress, Tx.
The following students will be competing for a state title this weekend:
Boys:
- Richard Davila
- Malachi McClenton
- Caleb Juarez
Girls:
- Deja Salazar
- Kareli Cadena
- Tammy Salazar
You can keep up with the team brackets at the links below.
