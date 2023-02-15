Caprock hosts send-off for wrestlers headed to state tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Caprock had a send-off for the 6 wrestlers heading to state today.

The state tournament will be in Cypress, Tx.

The following students will be competing for a state title this weekend:

Boys:

Richard Davila

Malachi McClenton

Caleb Juarez

Girls:

Deja Salazar

Kareli Cadena

Tammy Salazar

You can keep up with the team brackets at the links below.

Boys

Girls

