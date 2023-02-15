Who's Hiring?
Caprock hosts send-off for wrestlers headed to state tournament

6 wrestlers will compete
Caprock had a send-off for the 6 wrestlers heading to state today.
Caprock had a send-off for the 6 wrestlers heading to state today.(Caprock Wrestling Booster Club)
By Alissa Spangler
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Caprock had a send-off for the 6 wrestlers heading to state today.

The state tournament will be in Cypress, Tx.

The following students will be competing for a state title this weekend:

Boys:

  • Richard Davila
  • Malachi McClenton
  • Caleb Juarez

Girls:

  • Deja Salazar
  • Kareli Cadena
  • Tammy Salazar

You can keep up with the team brackets at the links below.

Boys

Girls

