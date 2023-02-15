Amarillo, Panhandle and Pampa teachers honored as ‘Teachers on the Rise’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread announced the December and January winners of the Teachers on the Rise program.

Stacy Gjerde of Olsen Park Elementary in Amarillo, Autumn Gordon of Fannin Middle School and Laura Smith of Amarillo High School are the December winners.

Melisa Jones of Travis Elementary in Pampa, Stacia Macklin of Panhandle Junior High and Kylee Armenta of Pampa High School are the January winners.

“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this round of winners,” said Nancy Sharp, corporate engagement director for The United Family. “There are so many teachers who are deserving of recognition in our communities. With a few months ahead of us, we encourage everyone to keep nominating!”

Winning teachers receive a $100 United Supermarkets gift card, $100 American Express gift card from Liberty Packaging in Amarillo and a gift basket full of Mrs Baird’s goodies. The students who nominate a winning teacher also receive a $50 American Express gift card.

To nominate a teacher from your school, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.