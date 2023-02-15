Who's Hiring?
Amarillo dog chosen as new mascot for Panhandle Mental Health Guide

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo dog was chosen as the new pet mascot for Panhandle Mental Health Guide.

The new pet mascot is “Rosie the Resilient,” whose dog parents are Adrian and Tanya Castillo from Amarillo.

New mascot for Panhandle Mental Health Guide
New mascot for Panhandle Mental Health Guide
In January, the community was asked to submit a furry friend, who has helped them along their mental health journey, for a chance to be the new mascot.

The guide, which is a service of the Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance, promotes mental well-being, offers regional resources, and more.

“Rosie epitomizes the belief that healing can come through the availability of resources to those most in need,” one of the owners said. “Rosie’s experience is an excellent example that people and animals can overcome early hurdles through the availability of resources. Likewise, I believe that the Panhandle Mental Health Guide is an essential tool for assisting the Panhandle to help those most in need of behavioral health care.”

Rosie will be featured on the Panhandle Mental Health Guide website and will be used in future efforts to promote mental well-being in the Texas Panhandle.

Rosie and her parents will also receive a pet photo session with Kait Bradford of Three Feather Photo Co. and an illustrated pet portrait by Valerie Wieners.

For more information on the guide, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

