2 arrested for drug charges after short police chase in Amarillo

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two people have been arrested for drug charges after short police chase in Amarillo on Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, the Amarillo Police Department and DEA officials conducted an operation targeting a drug trafficking operation at a local motel.

A short chase ensued, and the passenger ran five blocks later.

Calvin Glover and Jennifer Wootters were arrested.

During an interview, officials said Glover admitted to throwing a pound meth in the park and throwing an additional pound of meth and a handgun on the roof of a home.

Officers also interviewed Wootters who admitted to being in possession of one pound of meth in the car prior to the stop.

She further said that Glover was in possession of a handgun, and she also admitted being a part of the Landis Barrow drug trafficking organization.

According to street value estimates, the drugs were worth around $56,000.

Both are facing drug charges.

