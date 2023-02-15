Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

2 arrested for drug charges after short police chase in Amarillo

Two people have been arrested for drug charges after short police chase in Amarillo on Monday.
Two people have been arrested for drug charges after short police chase in Amarillo on Monday.(Source: Potter County)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two people have been arrested for drug charges after short police chase in Amarillo on Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, the Amarillo Police Department and DEA officials conducted an operation targeting a drug trafficking operation at a local motel.

A short chase ensued, and the passenger ran five blocks later.

Calvin Glover and Jennifer Wootters were arrested.

During an interview, officials said Glover admitted to throwing a pound meth in the park and throwing an additional pound of meth and a handgun on the roof of a home.

Officers also interviewed Wootters who admitted to being in possession of one pound of meth in the car prior to the stop.

She further said that Glover was in possession of a handgun, and she also admitted being a part of the Landis Barrow drug trafficking organization.

According to street value estimates, the drugs were worth around $56,000.

Both are facing drug charges.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in roadway on Washington Street
DPS releases identity of man found dead after hit-and-run
A student has died after a firearm was accidentally discharged in a vehicle at Dalhart ISD...
Student dead after firearm discharges in vehicle at Dalhart ISD parking lot
Authorities said a search warrant in Amarillo led to finding four stolen cars, drugs and guns...
Search warrant in Amarillo leads to finding stolen vehicles, drugs, guns valued at $375,000
#lovelikepreston
‘This was an accident’: Dalhart ISD releases statement on deadly accidental shooting
Hereford police are looking for a wanted suspect after a man was found shot at East Park Ave...
Hereford Police: Suspect wanted after a man was found shot at East Park Ave area

Latest News

Donley County man spots inheritance scam before he falls victim
Donley County man spots inheritance scam before he falls victim
Owens Corning (Source: Owens Corning)
Owens Corning temporarily lays off 200 employees
Body found in roadway on Washington Street
DPS looking for pickup in connection with deadly hit-and-run on Washington Street
Missing 15 year old girl
UPDATE: Missing 15-year-old girl from Guymon has been found