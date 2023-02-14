WTAMU announces $3 million campaign gift from Amarillo National Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University announced today that they received a $3 million campaign gift from Amarillo National Bank.

The gift will establish a new school at the University. The Department of Accounting, Economics and Finance in the Paul & Virginia Engler College of Business will now be the ANB school of Accounting, Economics and Finance.

This is the Largest Donation that Amarillo National Bank has given out to date, brining the total money given to WT by the bank to almost $5 million.

“We feel it’s important to follow others in their giving and our gift is on the shoulders of so many other local philanthropists,” said President of Amarillo National Bank, William Ware.

ANB’s gift will also help establish the Ware University Distinguished Professor, which has yet to be named.

The distinguished professor, when selected, will research areas of free-market economics, the role of rural families in the American Economy and how rural family industries support a free-market economy.

This gift helps WT get closer to their long-range plan of raising $125 million in five years. The campaign started in 2021 and as of today the University has raised more than $120 million.

“And what it really gives us is the big MO, we’ve got momentum right now and I’m thankful for it,” said President of West Texas A&M University, Walter Wendler.

Dean of the Engler College of Business, Amjad Abdullat, says this gift will provide students with access to scholarships, resources and quality faculty.

