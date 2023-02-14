Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

WTAMU announces $3 million campaign gift from Amarillo National Bank

West Texas A&M University announced today that they received a $3 million campaign gift from...
West Texas A&M University announced today that they received a $3 million campaign gift from Amarillo National Bank.(Amarillo National Bank)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University announced today that they received a $3 million campaign gift from Amarillo National Bank.

The gift will establish a new school at the University. The Department of Accounting, Economics and Finance in the Paul & Virginia Engler College of Business will now be the ANB school of Accounting, Economics and Finance.

This is the Largest Donation that Amarillo National Bank has given out to date, brining the total money given to WT by the bank to almost $5 million.

“We feel it’s important to follow others in their giving and our gift is on the shoulders of so many other local philanthropists,” said President of Amarillo National Bank, William Ware.

ANB’s gift will also help establish the Ware University Distinguished Professor, which has yet to be named.

The distinguished professor, when selected, will research areas of free-market economics, the role of rural families in the American Economy and how rural family industries support a free-market economy.

This gift helps WT get closer to their long-range plan of raising $125 million in five years. The campaign started in 2021 and as of today the University has raised more than $120 million.

“And what it really gives us is the big MO, we’ve got momentum right now and I’m thankful for it,” said President of West Texas A&M University, Walter Wendler.

Dean of the Engler College of Business, Amjad Abdullat, says this gift will provide students with access to scholarships, resources and quality faculty.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student has died after a firearm was accidentally discharged in a vehicle at Dalhart ISD...
Student dead after firearm discharges in vehicle at Dalhart ISD parking lot
Body found in roadway on Washington Street
DPS releases identity of man found dead after hit-and-run
One teen was killed and four others were injured in a rollover over the weekend.
1 teen dead, 4 others injured after pickup rolls over on dirt road near Pampa
Wanted after erroneous release
WANTED: U.S. Marshals searching for inmate released by mistake
A Lovington man is facing multiple charges after Curry County officers responded to a burglary...
Lovington man facing multiple charges after Curry County officers respond to burglary

Latest News

The Amarillo Symphony will show “Star Wars and Beyond: An Evening of John Williams” which will...
Amarillo Symphony performing ‘Star Wars and Beyond: An Evening of John Williams’
Patrick Bradley, 50
Metro Unit asking for public’s help locating aggravated assault suspect
The New Mexico State Police are investigating an incident resulting officers finding a person...
N.M. State Police investigating after officials find person covered in blood in Logan
Body found in roadway on Washington Street
DPS releases identity of man found dead after hit-and-run