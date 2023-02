CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Officials are announcing a $3 million campaign gift from Amarillo National Bank for West Texas A&M University’s Paul & Virginia Engler College of Business.

The announcement is at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at the Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center, 720 S. Tyler St.

Watch LIVE here:

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.