WANTED: U.S. Marshals searching for inmate released by mistake

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The U.S. Marshals are appealing to the public in locating a woman who was unintentionally let out of prison early. Fugitive hunters believe she is in our area.

The Marshals are looking for 28-year-old Katie Montez. She was originally in federal prison for having a gun during a drug crime and was supposed to serve five years. However, she was released early and needs to serve the rest of her sentence.

Montez is white, about 5′4″, and 122 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She does not have any scars, tattoos, or other identifying marks but she is known to abuse drugs.

If you know where she is call the crime line at 806-741-1000. You can remain anonymous.

