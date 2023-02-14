Union County Sheriff’s Office offers ‘Valentines Special’ for ex’s with warrants
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Do you happen to have a ex in Union County that has a warrant?
Union County Sheriff’s Office is offering a Valentines Day Special for an ex out there who has a warrant.
“Give our lovely dispatchers a call and ask them to please send a deputy to your ex-valentine’s location, for a special holiday offer,” the release says.
The special includes:
- Free transportation
- One hour of being chauffeured to Colfax County by one of the Union counties very own deputies
- New wrist jewelry
- A glamour headshot photo with a great black & white background
- A stylish comfy outfit
- A stay at the highly sought after Vigil Maldonado Detention Center
If you call before 5 p.m. this offer will include a special Valentine’s dinner.
All this can be yours for a price of a phone call to the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 575-374-2504.
N.B.! Because Union County love’s good deals, they are offering this for the next 365 days!
