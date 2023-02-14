Union County Sheriff’s Office offers ‘Valentines Special’ for ex’s with warrants

UNION COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Do you happen to have a ex in Union County that has a warrant?

Union County Sheriff’s Office is offering a Valentines Day Special for an ex out there who has a warrant.

“Give our lovely dispatchers a call and ask them to please send a deputy to your ex-valentine’s location, for a special holiday offer,” the release says.

The special includes:

Free transportation

One hour of being chauffeured to Colfax County by one of the Union counties very own deputies

New wrist jewelry

A glamour headshot photo with a great black & white background

A stylish comfy outfit

A stay at the highly sought after Vigil Maldonado Detention Center

If you call before 5 p.m. this offer will include a special Valentine’s dinner.

All this can be yours for a price of a phone call to the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 575-374-2504.

N.B.! Because Union County love’s good deals, they are offering this for the next 365 days!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.