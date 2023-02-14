Who's Hiring?
Union County Sheriff’s Office offers ‘Valentines Special’ for ex’s with warrants

Do you happen to have a ex in Union County that has a warrant?(Source: Union County Sheriff's Office)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Union County Sheriff’s Office is offering a Valentines Day Special for an ex out there who has a warrant.

“Give our lovely dispatchers a call and ask them to please send a deputy to your ex-valentine’s location, for a special holiday offer,” the release says.

The special includes:

  • Free transportation
  • One hour of being chauffeured to Colfax County by one of the Union counties very own deputies
  • New wrist jewelry
  • A glamour headshot photo with a great black & white background
  • A stylish comfy outfit
  • A stay at the highly sought after Vigil Maldonado Detention Center

If you call before 5 p.m. this offer will include a special Valentine’s dinner.

All this can be yours for a price of a phone call to the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 575-374-2504.

N.B.! Because Union County love’s good deals, they are offering this for the next 365 days!

