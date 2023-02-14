‘This was an accident’: Dalhart ISD releases statement on deadly accidental shooting

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Dalhart ISD has released an updated statement on the deadly accidental shooting that happened at the high school parking lot.

Dalhart ISD released a statement saying, “Out of respect for the families, our students, faculty, and everyone involved, we are asking for your understanding as law enforcement will not answer specific questions until a thorough investigation has been completed. Any information that you might have may be shared with Dalhart Police Chief Tommy Hughes, as he is leading the incident investigation.”

Preston’s family advised, “We want everyone to know this was an accident. We want those involved to know, that we know this was an accident.”

On Feb. 13 at around noon, one student was injured after a firearm accidently discharged in a vehicle on a Dalhart ISD parking lot.

A spokesperson for the Dalhart Independent School District said a child not enrolled at the district went to Dalhart High School to pick up three students for lunch.

That’s when the gun went off.

The Region 16 Educational Service Center crisis team and the Dalhart Ministerial Alliance team are at the high school to assist any student or faculty member that may need to talk to someone.

The school was placed on a brief lockdown again today, due to law enforcement activity in the area.

The school says there was no immediate threat to the area.

