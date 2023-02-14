Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Sheriff’s office announces hilarious campaign to ‘get even with your ex-Valentine’

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is inviting people to turn in their ex-Valentines who...
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is inviting people to turn in their ex-Valentines who have outstanding arrest warrants.(Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) – What better way to spend Valentine’s Day than getting revenge on your ex?

That’s the message a sheriff’s department in Florida is sending this holiday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is inviting people to turn in their ex-Valentines who have outstanding arrest warrants.

In a tweet, the sheriff’s office wrote, “Have an ex-Valentine?! Know they have outstanding warrants?! This Valentine’s Day contact #teamhcso with their information and we’ll take care of the rest.”

The sheriff’s office finished the tweet by saying, “Your ex-Valentine will receive an all-inclusive stay, compliments of #teamHCSO.”

The “promotion” has no expiration date and “applies to all past, current, and future ex-Valentines!”

You can call the sheriff’s office to turn in your ex-Valentine at 813-247-8200.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student has died after a firearm was accidentally discharged in a vehicle at Dalhart ISD...
Student dead after firearm discharges in vehicle at Dalhart ISD parking lot
Body found in roadway on Washington Street
UPDATE: Male found dead on Washington Street being investigated as hit-and-run
One teen was killed and four others were injured in a rollover over the weekend.
1 teen dead, 4 others injured after pickup rolls over on dirt road near Pampa
Wanted after erroneous release
WANTED: U.S. Marshals searching for inmate released by mistake
A Lovington man is facing multiple charges after Curry County officers responded to a burglary...
Lovington man facing multiple charges after Curry County officers respond to burglary

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership...
California Sen. Feinstein says she won’t run for reelection
Body found in roadway on Washington Street
DPS releases identification of man found dead after hit-and-run
A total of 11 suspects in the killing are now in U.S. custody. (Source: Gray News)
US arrests 4 tied to assassination of Haitian president
FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks with reporters during a visit to the Virginia...
Biden, Yellen warn of ‘catastrophe’ if debt limit not raised
While economic measures such as the unemployment rate and inflation can swing up and down, the...
Study: 18% drop since 2020 in people with reported medical debt