High winds causing travel concerns, damage in the Panhandle area

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High winds are causing travel concerns and damage in the Panhandle area

Stratford:

According to Sherman County Emergency Management, Highway 15 E. of Stratford is currently closed due to a traffic accident.

The release says due to high winds and low visibility travelers need to be cautious of the area.

A semi has rolled over on I-27 South and Mile Marker 68.
A semi has rolled over on I-27 South and Mile Marker 68.(Source: Tiff West)

Checkout this dust storm video that was taken from one of our viewers Doug Black at east of Stratford area at around 11 a.m.

Here is another video from Doug Black near Guymon area.

Here is another video from Doug Black near Guymon area. (Source: Doug Black)

To find out more weather details, click here.

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.

Do you have weather photos you want to share with us? Upload them here to be featured on our website and in our apps:

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

