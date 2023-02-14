High winds causing travel concerns, damage in the Panhandle area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High winds are causing travel concerns and damage in the Panhandle area

Stratford:

According to Sherman County Emergency Management, Highway 15 E. of Stratford is currently closed due to a traffic accident.

The release says due to high winds and low visibility travelers need to be cautious of the area.

A semi has rolled over on I-27 South and Mile Marker 68.

Checkout this dust storm video that was taken from one of our viewers Doug Black at east of Stratford area at around 11 a.m.

Here is another video from Doug Black near Guymon area.

Here is another video from Doug Black near Guymon area. (Source: Doug Black)

