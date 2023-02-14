Who's Hiring?
Search warrant in Amarillo leads to finding stolen vehicles, drugs, guns valued at $375,000

Authorities said a search warrant in Amarillo led to finding four stolen cars, drugs and guns...
Authorities said a search warrant in Amarillo led to finding four stolen cars, drugs and guns all valued around $375,000.(Source: Gray News)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities said a search warrant in Amarillo led to finding four stolen cars, drugs and guns all valued around $375,000.

Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit said they conducted a search warrant off of West Loop 335 South and near Tradewind Street. Randall County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.

During the search, the agencies found four stolen vehicles valued at $275,000. The vehicles were stolen from Plainview, Dallas, Houston, and Oklahoma City, Okla.

Two of the four vehicles were dismantled.

Also during the search, police found 45 pounds of marijuana, six ounces of cocaine, and 500 THC vape cartridges. The drugs were valued around $100,000.

Three guns were also recovered.

No one was arrested, but the case is under investigation.

