Randall wrestling set for state meet in Cypress

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders wrestling team is set for the state tournament in Cypress this weekend.

The Raiders will hit the road Wednesday morning with eight wrestlers that Head Coach David Quirino said all have a great chance of getting on the podium.

For the state meet, 62.5% of the qualifers are from district 3-5A. Randall faced a tough district that included teams such as Amarillo High, Dumas, and Tascosa. Coach Quirino believes that facing such a tough district has helped his team prepare for this big stage. For the Raiders though, going to Cypress is nothing new.

“I tell the kids, walk in there and impose your will, because you can. We put a tough schedule for the kids. The legacy, we have siblings of kids that have won state titles on the team now, so that continues. That pride that they witnessed their older sibling go out there and battle on the biggest stage of their career, they are ready to go. It’s exciting. I am ready to get on the bus now, I want to wrestle today, right now,” Coach Quirino said.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.