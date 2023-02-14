Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Randall wrestling set for state meet in Cypress

Randall Wrestling- Coach Quirino
Randall Wrestling- Coach Quirino(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders wrestling team is set for the state tournament in Cypress this weekend.

The Raiders will hit the road Wednesday morning with eight wrestlers that Head Coach David Quirino said all have a great chance of getting on the podium.

For the state meet, 62.5% of the qualifers are from district 3-5A. Randall faced a tough district that included teams such as Amarillo High, Dumas, and Tascosa. Coach Quirino believes that facing such a tough district has helped his team prepare for this big stage. For the Raiders though, going to Cypress is nothing new.

“I tell the kids, walk in there and impose your will, because you can. We put a tough schedule for the kids. The legacy, we have siblings of kids that have won state titles on the team now, so that continues. That pride that they witnessed their older sibling go out there and battle on the biggest stage of their career, they are ready to go. It’s exciting. I am ready to get on the bus now, I want to wrestle today, right now,” Coach Quirino said.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student has died after a firearm was accidentally discharged in a vehicle at Dalhart ISD...
Student dead after firearm discharges in vehicle at Dalhart ISD parking lot
Body found in roadway on Washington Street
DPS releases identity of man found dead after hit-and-run
One teen was killed and four others were injured in a rollover over the weekend.
1 teen dead, 4 others injured after pickup rolls over on dirt road near Pampa
Wanted after erroneous release
WANTED: U.S. Marshals searching for inmate released by mistake
A Lovington man is facing multiple charges after Curry County officers responded to a burglary...
Lovington man facing multiple charges after Curry County officers respond to burglary

Latest News

sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Rylee Robinson
Randall Head Coach Brooke Walthall
Canyon and Randall girls snag bi-district championships
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Austin Sutter, Amarillo Wranglers co-owner
SPORTS
SPORTS DRIVE: Toby Tucker, CISD Director of Athletics