Part of Washington Street closed due to body in the roadway, Randall County sheriff says

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office said part of South Washington Street is closed this morning due to a dead body in the roadway.

Not many details are known at this time, but the investigation has closed access to Washington from Southwest 58th Avenue to Farmers Avenue.

Traffic is being diverted at both intersections at Farmers and 58th.

Drivers are asked to find an alternative route.

Texas Department of Public Safety is also investigating this incident.

Our NewsChannel 10 crew is enroute to the scene. We will bring you more information as it’s made available.

