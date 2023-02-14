Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Part of Washington Street closed due to body in the roadway, Randall County sheriff says

Randall County Sheriff’s Office said part of South Washington Street is closed this morning due...
Randall County Sheriff’s Office said part of South Washington Street is closed this morning due to a dead body in the roadway.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office said part of South Washington Street is closed this morning due to a dead body in the roadway.

Not many details are known at this time, but the investigation has closed access to Washington from Southwest 58th Avenue to Farmers Avenue.

Traffic is being diverted at both intersections at Farmers and 58th.

Drivers are asked to find an alternative route.

Texas Department of Public Safety is also investigating this incident.

Our NewsChannel 10 crew is enroute to the scene. We will bring you more information as it’s made available.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student has died after a firearm was accidentally discharged in a vehicle at Dalhart ISD...
Student dead after firearm discharges in vehicle at Dalhart ISD parking lot
One teen was killed and four others were injured in a rollover over the weekend.
1 teen dead, 4 others injured after pickup rolls over on dirt road near Pampa
Two people have been severally injured after four storage unites caught on fire at W. Loop 335...
2 injured after 4 storage units caught fire at W. Loop 335 area
A Lovington man is facing multiple charges after Curry County officers responded to a burglary...
Lovington man facing multiple charges after Curry County officers respond to burglary
Wanted after erroneous release
WANTED: U.S. Marshals searching for inmate released by mistake

Latest News

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a house caught fire Monday night in...
Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office investigating after house catches fire Monday night
BBB warns against romance scams this valentines day
BBB warns against romance scams this Valentine’s Day
Hollis Daniels, Trial Day 6
State rests after testimony from Officer East’s widow in Hollis Daniels’ capital murder trial
New digital water meter
‘The biggest outcome will be conservation of water,’ City of Amarillo implements digital water meters