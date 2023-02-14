Who's Hiring?
N.M. State Police investigating after officials find person covered in blood in Logan

By Tamlyn Cochran and Vanessa Garcia
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOGAN, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico State Police are investigating an incident resulting officers finding a person covered in blood in Logan.

According to Logan New Mexico Police Department, at around 3 a.m., officials responded to a medical call at a car wash at the area of Martinez and 1st Street.

When officials arrived, they found a person covered in blood.

Officials say there is no threat to the public.

The New Mexico State Police is currently investigating the incident.

More Information will be given once available.

