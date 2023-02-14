Who's Hiring?
By Kevin Selle
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The storm that brought showers and some lightning to the Panhandle Monday night will pull away early Thursday morning. In its wake the west wind will be sustained at times to 30-40 miles per hour with gusts between 50-60 possible. On Wednesday the next storm will bring some snow to the northern parts of the Panhandle with 2-4 in inches possible and some snow, low impact, as far south as Interstate 40.

