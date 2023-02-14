Who's Hiring?
Hundreds participate in church service that is lasting nearly a week

A church service in Kentucky is being described as a movement that only God could orchestrate and keep going. (Source: WKYT)
By Hallie DeVore, Lucy Bryson, Chad Hedrick, Phil Pendleton and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WILMORE, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A chapel service at Asbury University has been happening for nearly a week.

WKYT reports the service started on Feb. 8 and has continued into this week with prayers, praise, worship music and testimonies.

Those in attendance are calling the service a revival and “a movement that only God could orchestrate and keep going.”

The service began with students, but it has grown to include people from all over the country. Those attending include residents from as far away as Oregon and California. The crowd said they had heard about the service and wanted to participate by singing and praying.

“No big lights or big media or anything like that. It’s proof that the Lord is working,” Aniston McClellan, a Tennessee resident, said. “It’s amazing to see. We just wanted to be a part of this.”

Participants said it’s hard to describe how a simple prayer service has continued for days, but they said one of the possible reasons is simple and profound.

“There is just a spirit of the Lord in this place. It really has got its way into the hearts and minds of our students, staff, faculty and our community,” said Dr. Kevin Brown, president of Asbury University.

Brown said classes are continuing at the university but faculty is being flexible if students would rather be at the chapel than in class.

