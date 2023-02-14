Hereford Police: Suspect wanted after a man was found shot at East Park Ave area

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Hereford police are looking for a wanted suspect after a man was found shot at East Park Ave area.

According to officials, on Monday, Feb. 13 at around 10 p.m. officers responded to a call about shot fired in the area of East Park Ave.

More information indicated that a man was lying on the ground. The man was transported to a hospital.

Witnesses told officials that the suspect was 26-year-old Martin Garcia.

If you know the whereabout of Martin Garcia, call the Hereford Police Department at (806) 363-7120.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.