Hereford Police: Suspect wanted after a man was found shot at East Park Ave area
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Hereford police are looking for a wanted suspect after a man was found shot at East Park Ave area.
According to officials, on Monday, Feb. 13 at around 10 p.m. officers responded to a call about shot fired in the area of East Park Ave.
More information indicated that a man was lying on the ground. The man was transported to a hospital.
Witnesses told officials that the suspect was 26-year-old Martin Garcia.
If you know the whereabout of Martin Garcia, call the Hereford Police Department at (806) 363-7120.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.