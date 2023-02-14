Girls basketball playoffs start in Texas: Tascosa, Bushland, and Panhandle advance while Hereford falls

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The girls high school basketball playoffs started in Texas on Monday night.

It was a successful start for many of the teams across the Texas panhandle. That includes Tascosa, who was locked in a back-and-forth battle with the Coronado. The Lady Rebels and Lady Mustangs spent much of the game within one possession, but Tascosa went on an 11-0 run near the end of the third quarter and into the 4th quarter that put Coronado away and gave them the victory. Tascosa star point guard Daizjia Oages shined in the victory as she led the team in scoring with 12 points and was dishing the rock to find open teammates all night.

Meanwhile, Bushland easily handled Lubbock Roosevelt and extended their winning streak into the playoffs, now sitting at 15 straight. The Lady Falcons got off to a 14-2 start and never looked back, taking the victory 60-21.

The Panhandle Lady Panthers came into the night as one the highest-ranked teams in the area from the final Texas Basketball Coaches Association poll sitting 7th in the state in 2A. The team lived up to that billing as they took down Olton at Canyon High School in dominant fashion, 75-37.

Hereford hit the road to face off against Seminole looking to pull off the upset. Seminole came into the game ranked 13th in the state for 4A. The Lady Whitefaces gave them a tough game, but Seminole ultimately still came away victorious, 67-57.

Randall, Canyon, and Amarillo High all won their matchups in blowout fashion as well. Coverage of the girls basketball playoffs will continue into tomorrow as the opening bi-district round rolls on.

