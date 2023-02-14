Who's Hiring?
Georgia officer dumped missing teen’s naked body in woods, warrant application says

The officer lived in an apartment complex along the same street where the girl was last seen alive.
According to the warrant application, Bryant is suspected of rape and murder then dumping Morales’ naked body in the woods.
By Alexandra Parker, Miles Montgomery and Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former Doraville police officer faces criminal charges in connection to the death of 16-year-old Susana Morales.

Miles Bryant is charged with concealing the death of another and a false report of a crime, according to charging documents obtained by Atlanta News First. An arrest application states that Bryant lived “in close proximity to the victim and dumped her naked body in the woods.”

Rape and murder are checked on another part of the application that reads, “accused is known or suspected of having been convicted of the following offenses.” However, the 22-year-old former police officer has only been charged with concealing the teen’s death and giving a false report the day after she disappeared, “reporting that his vehicle was broken into and his gun was stolen.”

At a court hearing Tuesday, a judge appointed Bryant an attorney and informed him that he will likely have a preliminary hearing in a couple of weeks.

Morales’ family learned of Bryant’s arrest the same day they laid her to rest. Her sister told Atlanta News First that she is relieved to be getting justice.

“A really hard, final goodbye, and just seeing her being buried is something we didn’t want,” said Jasmine Morales, “but we got good news today, so that gave us hope.”

The Meadowbrook High School student was first reported missing in July of 2022 as she was walking to her home in Gwinnett County. Her remains were found last Monday in a wooded area in Barrow County.

A video shared with Atlanta News First from a neighbor showed investigators removing items, including a bed sheet, from Bryant’s vehicle on Monday.

“[He} was normal, very normal,” said the neighbor who asked to remain anonymous. “Smiling, laughing, just living his life and it’s a whole poor baby laid out in a field somewhere. Like, what? Are you serious? How could you be that cold-hearted? How is someone that cold-hearted that you just let that baby lay there like that?”

State records show Bryant started his law enforcement career in 2020 as a jailer with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. He had been employed with Doraville police since Sept. 2021.

Morales’ family told Atlanta News First that they don’t know how the two may have known each other, if at all.

If you have any additional information about this case you should contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

Bryant is being held at the Gwinnett Detention Center without bond.

Miles Bryant
Miles Bryant(City of Doraville)

The City of Doraville released the following statement on the arrest of Bryant:

Family members of Susana Morales held her funeral Monday afternoon.

16-year-old Susana Morales
16-year-old Susana Morales(WANF)

