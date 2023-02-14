Who's Hiring?
Georgia officer dumped missing teen’s naked body in woods, warrant says

The officer lived in an apartment complex along the same street where the girl was last seen alive.
Miles Bryant (Left) Susan Morales (Right)
Miles Bryant (Left) Susan Morales (Right)(WANF)
By Alexandra Parker, Miles Montgomery and Jasmina Alston
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former Doraville police officer faces criminal charges in connection to the death of 16-year-old Susana Morales. Doraville police officer Miles Bryant is charged with concealing the death of another and false report of a crime.

Bryant is being held at the Gwinnett Detention Center without bond.

At a court hearing Tuesday, a judge appointed an attorney for Bryant and informed him that he will likely have a preliminary hearing in a couple of weeks.

Miles Bryant
Miles Bryant(City of Doraville)

Susana Morales went missing in July of 2022 as she was walking to her home in Gwinnett County. Her remains were found last week in some woods near Dacula.

According to arrest warrants for Bryant, he allegedly concealed the death of Morales the night she went missing and is accused of, “hindering the discovery of whether or not such a person was unlawfully killed.” The next day, Bryant allegedly “willfully and knowingly gave a false report of a crime to a law enforcement officer by falsely reporting that his vehicle was broken into and his gun was stolen.”

The City of Doraville released the following statement on the arrest of Bryant:

Family members of Susana Morales held her funeral Monday afternoon.

16-year-old Susana Morales
16-year-old Susana Morales(WANF)

Morales’ sister told Atlanta News First she is relieved to be getting justice.

“A really hard, final goodbye, and just seeing her being buried is something we didn’t want,” said Jasmine Morales, “but we got good news today, so that gave us hope.”

Anyone with information should contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

