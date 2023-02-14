FIRST ALERT: Extreme winds hit the Panhandle area Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Extreme winds are expected area-wide for most of Tuesday afternoon.

Highest gusts of 2/14 (KFDA)

Wind gusts have already peaked at over 80 mph in places as of noon today. An upper-level low pressure is skirting our area just to the north, which is what’s whipping these winds across us. Thankfully for the rain last night, fire danger isn’t as much of a concern today as it could be, but now our focus shifts to the damage these winds can do.

Watches and Warnings for 2/14 (KFDA)

High winds can, and have caused semi-trucks to tip over on their side. With west winds, north-south traffic will be the most susceptible to impacts from these winds. And even though there aren’t active fire weather related warnings, still be safe, as fires that start can still get out of control very easily.

Thankfully, winds die down this evening, into the low teens. An incoming system may kick up winds again on Wednesday, but not to the same extent of what we’ve seen so far today.

