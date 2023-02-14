Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave Updates Wind And Snow Chances Tomorrow In Northern Areas

(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The low pressure system that blasted parts of our area with powerful winds today is quickly moving away and winds are subsiding. Skies will be clear tonight with decreasing wind and lows near freezing. Our attention now turns to a fast moving weather system that will bring the potential of a few inches of wind blown snow across our northern counties where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for tomorrow. For Amarillo, the snow should remain to the north and temps will reach near 50 before falling rapidly behind the front late in the day. We expect some chilly nights ahead behind the front as we dip into the teens Thursday and Friday mornings.

