Don’t let your love blow away!

Monday night’s rain came just in the nick of time for Tuesday! A spotty shower or two could pop up early this morning, but, thanks to said overnight moisture, we’re not looking at too much in the way of fire danger. However, winds are kicking up for your Valentine’s Day, with sustained winds upwards of 30-35 mph expected with gusts over 50 possible at times. These westerly dry winds will clear us out and allow highs to climb into the 60°s today. Looking ahead to Wednesday, another system is looking to bring wintry precip to the northernmost counties in our area, with a light shower or two pushing further south. A stout cold front pushes through by Thursday morning.

