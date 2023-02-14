Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Don’t let your love blow away!

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Monday night’s rain came just in the nick of time for Tuesday! A spotty shower or two could pop up early this morning, but, thanks to said overnight moisture, we’re not looking at too much in the way of fire danger. However, winds are kicking up for your Valentine’s Day, with sustained winds upwards of 30-35 mph expected with gusts over 50 possible at times. These westerly dry winds will clear us out and allow highs to climb into the 60°s today. Looking ahead to Wednesday, another system is looking to bring wintry precip to the northernmost counties in our area, with a light shower or two pushing further south. A stout cold front pushes through by Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student has died after a firearm was accidentally discharged in a vehicle at Dalhart ISD...
Student dead after firearm discharges in vehicle at Dalhart ISD parking lot
One teen was killed and four others were injured in a rollover over the weekend.
1 teen dead, 4 others injured after pickup rolls over on dirt road near Pampa
Two people have been severally injured after four storage unites caught on fire at W. Loop 335...
2 injured after 4 storage units caught fire at W. Loop 335 area
A Lovington man is facing multiple charges after Curry County officers responded to a burglary...
Lovington man facing multiple charges after Curry County officers respond to burglary
Wanted after erroneous release
WANTED: U.S. Marshals searching for inmate released by mistake

Latest News

Valentines Day Outlook 2/14
Valentines Day Outlook 2/14
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Lightning!
Lightning!
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Rain Tonight, Windy Tomorrow