China Spring ISD school board approves 4-day school week

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - NEW INFORMATION: The China Spring ISD school board on Monday night unanimously approved a switch to a 4-day school week.

The district had previously asked parents for feedback on the proposal and held several community meetings.

At once of those meetings, China Spring ISD Superintendent Marc Faulkner told parents the four-day school week could be beneficial for the district.

Faulkner said the switch to a shorter school week could help the district address some of its “bigger challenges, such as teacher retention, a teacher shortage, the substitute shortage ... and student attendance.”

The Academy Independent School District in Central Texas recently announced it was moving to a four-day school week in the 2023-2024 school year.

