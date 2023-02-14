Canyon and Randall girls snag bi-district championships

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Both the Canyon and Randall girls basketball teams came home with a bi-district trophy Monday night as they snagged their first round playoff win.

The Canyon Lady Eagles faced off against Andrews and came out with the huge win, 68-17. Head Coach of the Lady Eagles, Tate Lombard, feels that a lot of the pieces are falling together for his team. Canyon has always had a rich tradition of being a high basketball IQ team, and this year is no different. For the Lady Eagles, the playoffs are a familiar environment and Coach Lombard also want his younger players to experience that.

“I think we are peeking at the right time like a lot of those (past) teams were. We are trying to find little nuances that can help us beat each opponent. They are really focused, they’re excited. This time a year, it is all hands on deck, and you’re just excited about the next opportunity. We have been using different kids, I think last night we used 15 kids, so we were trying to use our program depth to piece lineups together. Even our young kids did a great job, came in and played big in the moment for their first playoff experience, so it was a fun game to be a part of,” Coach Lombard said.

Canyon is awaiting to see who their opponenet is as Clint and El Paso Austin face off tonight for their bi-district matchup.

The Randall Lady Raiders also came out with a big victory, 81-21 over Monahan. The Lady Raiders were firing on all cyliders as four players reached the double-digit mark, and Avri Burk tallied 21 points of her own. Head Coach Brooke Walthal was excited to see her team step up all around to come out on top.

“When you get to a playoff game everybody is really excited, and I don’t even know if we know our kiddos were knocking down some threes. I think Sadie (Sanchez) had five assists in the first quarter, which was awesome, Ashley (Norman) was knocking her shots down, and then Avri (Burk) was too. We were really proud of our kiddos and we’ve been pushing for that all the time in practice, we’ve been working for those things. It was nice to see their shots fall and for them to be confident, and so that’s what we want as we continue on,” Coach Walthal said.

Randall is also awaiting their next opponent as the game between Irvin and San Elizario is set for tonight.

