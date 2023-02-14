‘The biggest outcome will be conservation of water,’ City of Amarillo implements digital water meters

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -In October 2021, Amarillo City Council approved a $29.5 million loan (with a $1 million loan forgiveness) by the Texas Water Development Board’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund to fund the digital water meter system.

The City of Amarillo is implementing a digital water meter system. As of February 10, the initial phase of new and improved water service in Amarillo is underway.

“This new system is going to be beneficial to the customer mostly in being able to tell how and when they use water, and the accuracy in billing and making sure they are getting what they pay for,” says Floyd Hartman, Assistant City Manager for the City of Amarillo.

The update will modernize water service for customers by upgrading more than 70,000 traditional water meters with a cutting-edge digital system.

Phase 1 began this week and consists of 1,065 addresses that will be upgraded with digital water meters.

“The biggest outcome will be conservation of water,” says Hartman.

The City of Amarillo says the new system will save money, water, time, and be user friendly.

“The majority of our meters were direct read, where we have meter readers that would go out and actually open the lid, read the meter, and go to the next meter and walk to each meter,” says Hartman.

Additional phases will be announced in coming months.

“You don’t have to go outside, find the meter which frequently has dirt on top of it and get your hands messy. You just log on online look, read your readings for the month it’ll tell you how much water you’ve used,” says John Collins, Director of Utilities for the City of Amarillo.

Collins says the new meters will eventually have a portal to work alongside the system and if everything goes as planned it will bring convenience to consumers because they will no longer need to have someone come out to read their meter.

The readings are intended to be more accurate; customers will be able to log onto a portal and see what their use is on an hourly basis, and residents will have the ability to save money with the “unusual use” notifications.

“Say a toilet leaks or an irrigation system stays on rather than finding it after it’s run for a long time. There’ll be the ability for communication whether that’s email, text message…” says Hartman.

The portal won’t be available for a couple of months after the installation process. However, city officials say they are excited for the change and the intended benefits it could bring.

The entire project is scheduled for completion in spring of 2024. For FAQ’s, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.