BBB warns against romance scams this Valentine’s Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you’re looking for love this Valentine’s Day, there are a few things you need to watch out for.

With the likelihood of you getting flowers and chocolates today, there is also a chance to fall victim to a romance scam.

Romance scam artists aim to get to know you and have you send them money.

The FTC says some of the most common lies they tell are “I, or someone close to me is sick, hurt, or in jail and I can teach you how to invest.”

These scams can happen to anyone and scam artists are looking for people who are vulnerable and willing to cooperate.

“They’re emotionally attached, and they think it’s the real thing, that this is really love,” said. Janna Kiehl, president of the Better Business Bureau. “This person is promising me that they’re going to, you know, soon we’ll get married. And so, you know, it gets to be an emotional investment as well. And they don’t want to believe that this may not be true.”

The Better Business Bureau says romance scams are not only heartbreaking, but dangerous.

“It’s important to be very careful with these types of scams because you could lose a lot of money,” said Kiehl. “It could take a long time to recover from these types of scams.”

Romance scam artists get you hooked by promising marriage, a long relationship, and telling you they love you, she said. They happen slowly and once trust is gained, they ask for money.

“When they ask for money, stop the relationship right there,” said Kiehl. “In a normal relationship, that typically doesn’t happen, especially if they’re telling you to go and buy some type of a gift card.”

Kiehl says there are many red flags in these fake relationships including “perfect” profile pictures and never wanting to meet face to face.

“Ask them a lot of questions. Usually, a scam artist will not scam someone who gets informed about different scams,” said Kiehl. “If you show them that you know about scams or that you’re educated on them, you start asking a lot of questions. They’ll just move on to find a victim that’s more vulnerable.”

Another sign is asking to move off of a dating site to a private messaging page. This allows messages between you two to go untracked.

You can protect yourself by doing research on the person you’re talking to and reverse image searching the photos they send.

Kiehl says to never send money or share account numbers online or in person.

If you have been scammed like this, the BBB wants you to report it at their scam tracker website.

