Amarillo Symphony performing ‘Star Wars and Beyond: An Evening of John Williams’

The Amarillo Symphony will show “Star Wars and Beyond: An Evening of John Williams” which will feature music from Star Wars, Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones and more.(Amarillo Symphony)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Symphony will perform “Star Wars and Beyond: An Evening of John Williams,” which will feature music from Star Wars, Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones and more.

The Symphony will be performing the film music classics by newly appointed Music Director George Jackson.

Attendees are welcomed to dress up in costume as their favorite movie characters.

The performances will be on February 24, at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., in the Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium.

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased in advance or at the door the night of the concert.

There will also be a “Lunch and Listening” event prior to the performance, where George Jackson will talk details about the concert’s featured works and composers.

This event starts at 12 p.m., also at the Amarillo Civic Center Auditorium.

Tickets for this event are $10 and include a boxed lunch.

All tickets can be purchased here, or by calling (806) 376-8782.

