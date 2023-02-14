Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office investigating after house catches fire Monday night

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a house caught fire Monday night in northeast Amarillo.

Amarillo Fire Department said about 10:49 p.m., crews were called out to a structure fire in the area of Northeast 9th Avenue and North Cleveland Street.

Firefighters saw heavy fire on the side of the house. They then pulled hoselines to the side of the home to knock the fire down.

Crews put out the fire in multiple rooms of the home and brought the fire under control about 10:51 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

